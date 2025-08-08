ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto and rest of southern Ontario set to bake under ‘multi-day heat event’

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

A heat warning is in effect across southern Ontario. (Environment Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.