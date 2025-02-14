ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto and GTA under winter storm watch, up to 30 cm of snow possible this weekend

By Bryann Aguilar, Jermaine Wilson, and Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips says this week’s snow is 'just nature making up' for last year's 'bummer of a winter.'


















