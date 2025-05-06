ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘This is a time to unite the country’: Ford says in off-script speech ahead of Carney-Trump meeting

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an availability in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.