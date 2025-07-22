ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

These four Toronto students all earned a 100 per cent average. Here is how they did it

By Laura Sebben

Published

A group of high-school students spoke after being recognized by the TDSB for their outstanding academic achievements.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.