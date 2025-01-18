ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

The Toronto region’s population has topped 7 million. Here is what you need to know

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

The Toronto skyline is seen on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.