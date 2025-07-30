ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in fatal Toronto swarming apologizes in court

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Sentencing submissions are expected today for the teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal swarming attack on Kenneth Lee.


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.