ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspects in Brampton fraud investigation impersonated officers: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

Peel police have released this image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.