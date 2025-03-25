ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault in Toronto’s east end

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto police released surveillance footage showing a man wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault call in the Sumach and King East area.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.