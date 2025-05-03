ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspect wanted for stealing ‘Toronto police-issued equipment’ in east end

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police say the man pictured is wanted in a theft investigastion. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.