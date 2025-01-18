ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspect charged after allegedly assaulting two separate drivers in downtown Toronto

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

N’Da Sylvain Kouaido, 25, of no fixed address has been charged with mischief and assault. (Toronto Police Service)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.