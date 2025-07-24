ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Support for Doug Ford’s PC party reaches new high amid ‘divided opposition,’ survey suggests

By Chris Fox

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media after signing a memorandum of understanding with Alberta and Saskatchewan during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada's Premiers at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.