ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Sunwing cancels several Thursday flights out of Pearson airport

By Laura Sebben

Published

Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.