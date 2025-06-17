ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Stupid criminals’: Doug Ford says 4 masked ‘thugs’ tried to steal car out of his Toronto driveway

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

While slamming the ‘weak justice system’, Ont. Premier Ford revealed that ‘four thugs’ recently tried to steal his car. Siobhan Morris reports.


















