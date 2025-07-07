ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Striking WSIB workers returning to work on Monday after voting to ratify tentative collective agreement

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

As the WSIB strike drags on, Ontario Compensation Employees Union president Harry Goslin visited the picket line in North Bay on Tuesday to update them on contract negotiations. (Eric Taschner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.