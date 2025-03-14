ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

St. Patrick’s Day parade, construction bring weekend road closures to Toronto

By Laura Sebben

Published

People are seen playing bagpipes in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Toronto. (CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.