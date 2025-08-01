ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Some LGBTQ+ summer camps struggle to meet demand amid corporate funding drop

By The Canadian Press

Published

Campers pose under a rainbow arch at Rainbow Camp, a sleepaway camp for LGBTQ+ youth in Thessalon, Ont. As shown in this handout photo. The camp has been grappling with funding losses after corporate sponsors have started pulling their support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Harry Stewart (Mandatory Credit)


















