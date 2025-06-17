ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

SIU investigating death of person who fell from balcony in Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood

By Codi Wilson

Published

One person has died after a fall from a balcony near Church Street and The Esplanade. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.