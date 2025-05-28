ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Seventh consecutive month of record all-time lows for new home sales in GTA eclipses 1990s downturn

By Laura Sebben

Published

A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown in this July 15, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.