Salmonella outbreak linked to imported pastries has now sickened 69 people in Canada

By Laura Sebben and Bryann Aguilar

Published

D. Effe T. Lemon Delights and Tarlets with Forest Fruits have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for containing salmonella.


















