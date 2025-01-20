ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Salmonella linked to recalled mini pastries may have infected nearly 1,600: PHAC

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Published

This 2009 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large group of Gram-negative Salmonella typhimurium bacteria that had been isolated from a pure culture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, CDC - Janice Haney Carr


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.