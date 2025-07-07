ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police investigating after Yorkville building damaged by gunfire for second time in one week

By Codi Wilson

Published

Toronto police are investigating after shots damaged a Yorkville restaurant early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.