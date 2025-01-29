ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

RBC apologizes after some $200 Ontario rebate cheques bounce

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

RBC headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photographer: Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg (Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.