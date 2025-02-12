ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Rats! Why Toronto’s rat population is growing, and will likely continue to do so

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Rats swarm around a bag of garbage near a dumpster in New York, July 7, 2000. (Robert Mecea / AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.