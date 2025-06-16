ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Doug Ford says ‘all of Ontario’ is thinking of Minnesota following shooting of two state lawmakers

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to media prior the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.