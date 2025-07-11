ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police seek 2 suspects after armed home invasion in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police searching for two suspects after an alleged home invasion in Scarborough on Wednesday July 2, 2025 (TPS photos).


















