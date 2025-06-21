ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police search for suspect accused of choking and sexually assaulting person at Bathurst Station

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Anthony Nguyen, 32, is wanted for choking, sexual assault and assault. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.