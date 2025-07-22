ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police release video of suspect in downtown Toronto sexual assault

By Chris Fox

Published

A suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in a downtown Toronto bar is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.