ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police hunt for suspect accused of 2 sexual assaults at Bathurst and Dufferin subway stations

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Anthony Nguyen, 32, is wanted for choking, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.