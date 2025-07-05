ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police arrest alleged impaired driver who crashed into downtown Toronto restaurant

By Jermaine Wilson and Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

One person is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into the front of a restaurant in Toronto.


















