ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Phone stopped working’: 2 Ontario women lose more than $50K after clicking link texted to them

By Pat Foran

Published

Two Ontario women reached out to CTV News after their accounts were hacked and lost $22,046 and $28,782.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.