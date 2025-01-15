ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows moment pedestrian struck by speeding vehicle in Mississauga hit-and-run

By Codi Wilson

Published

The video, obtained by CP24. shows the victim crossing the street immediately prior to being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.