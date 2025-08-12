ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Milton

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

One person is dead following a crash in Milton on Aug. 12, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.