ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Peak cherry blossom bloom is about to begin in Toronto. Here’s where you can see it

By Phil Tsekouras and Laura Sebben

Published

The flowers are already proving to be a popular attraction in the city.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.