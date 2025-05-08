ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Parts of GTA under frost advisory but temperature could hit 25 C next week

By Chris Fox

Published

A person walks along the boardwalk with their dog on a cool spring day in Toronto on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.