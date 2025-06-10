ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Paramedics launch review after 911 caller reportedly put on hold for upwards of 15 minutes following fatal west Toronto shooting

By Bryann Aguilar and Joanna Lavoie

Published

A Good Samaritan said he was forced to help a teenager who was shot after he said he waited for a 9-1-1 response for 10-15 minutes. Allison Hurst reports.


















