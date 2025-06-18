ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Over 600,000 near-miss incidents with pedestrians, cyclists recorded at intersections across Canada

By Rahim Ladhani and Laura Sebben

Published

A new study reveals pedestrians and cyclists face high-risk near-misses every day in Canada. (CAA / Miovision)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.