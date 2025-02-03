ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario pausing retaliatory measures after tariffs postponed, Doug Ford says

By Phil Tsekouras and Joshua Freeman

Published

Premier Doug Ford announced new retaliatory measures against the U.S. including the end of a $100M contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.