Toronto

On-duty Toronto police officer in serious condition after collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

By Bryann Aguilar and Beatrice Vaisman

Published

OPP say a Toronto police officer taking part in a motorcade training exercise was injured following a collision on Highway 403.


















