ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Nylander nets hat trick as Leafs douse Flames 6-3

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann, centre, celebrates his goal as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf reacts during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.