ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Nuclear safety commission OKs construction of Ontario small modular reactor

By The Canadian Press

Published

Reactor number 3 at the Darlington nuclear facility in Courtice, Ont., on October 30, 2014. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has approved a plan by Ontario Power Generation to build a small modular reactor at the site of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.