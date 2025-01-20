ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

'Nothing to hide': Sum 41 singer says he's ready to defend memoir in court after legal notices filed

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Published

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Ky., on September 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Amy Harris



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.