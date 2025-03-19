ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

North York hairdresser accused of sexually assaulting 2 male youths

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Rolando Sese, 60, is facing sexual assault charges. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.