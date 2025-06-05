ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

North York apartment building evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide 

By Codi Wilson

Published

A North York apartment building was evacuated on Thursday after high levels of carbon monoxide was detected.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.