ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

No injuries reported after cell phone store at a mall in north Etobicoke robbed: Toronto police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A cell phone store at Woodbine Shopping Centre was robbed on July 13. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.