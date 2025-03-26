ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Neuroscientist Melanie Woodin named as University of Toronto's 17th president

By The Canadian Press

Published

The University of Toronto has named neuroscientist Melanie Woodin as its 17th president. (Johnny Guatto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.