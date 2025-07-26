ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Neighbours accuse Toronto builder of gaming system to uproot beloved tree for parking pad

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Published

A tree stump and chopped up branches are shown after a tree was removed from a property in Toronto, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.