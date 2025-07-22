ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Mosquitoes in Toronto have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself

By Elianna Lev

Published

An adult mosquito is shown in the laboratory as the 2007 West Nile Virus program of the Middlesex-London Health Unit kicked off in Strathroy, Ont., Thursday May 10, 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.