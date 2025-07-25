ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

More speed cameras cut down, vandalized in Toronto

By Codi Wilson and Laura Sebben

Published

A new study shows speed cameras are having an impact in Toronto, with researchers finding a 45 per cent decrease in overall speeding after cameras went up.


















