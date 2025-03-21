ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

More charges laid against two Burlington residents in Taylor Swift ticket scam

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Denise Tisor is seen in this image. A number of people who spoke to CTV News Toronto claim the Burlington, Ont. resident accepted nearly $300,000 for over 400 tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert dates in Toronto.


















