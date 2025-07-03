ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Markham Animal Services investigating after vehicle hits 7 Canada geese, killing 5

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

FILE - Canada Geese forage at Wascana Centre in Regina on Monday, April 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.